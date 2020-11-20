Multifaceted for Bengaluru feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 11:18 pm 4:22 pm

Bengaluru: The Darius Byramji-trained Multifaceted looks best in the Bangalore Turf Club Trophy (Grade III) 1200 metres, the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday. False rails are up.

SELECTIONS

1. Exaltation 1, Carmine 2, Morganite 3

2. Amalfi Sunrise 1, Star Hopper 2, Jan Zizka 3

3. Secret Source 1, Arabian Phoenix 2, Thunder Point 3

4. Golden Oaks 1, Abira 2, Harbour Sunrise 3

5. Well Connected 1, Tenno Sho 2, Southern Ruler 3

6. Multifaceted 1, Saint Petersburg 2, Augustus Caesar 3

7. High Priestess 1, Chantelle 2, Sea Of Cortez 3

8. Bellator 1, Kimetto 2, Sizzler 3

Day’s Best: Multifaceted.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

1st Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

2nd Treble: 6, 7 & 8.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .