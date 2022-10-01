Mulugu: 50-bed MCH hospital inaugurated in Eturnagaram

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:34 PM, Sat - 1 October 22

Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod inaugurated a 50-bed new mother and child hospital building, and a three-bed dialysis facility on the same premises at Eturnagaram

Mulugu: Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod inaugurated a 50-bed new mother and child hospital (MCH) building, and a three-bed dialysis facility on the same premises at Eturnagaram in the district on Saturday. The building was constructed at a cost of Rs seven crore.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson Kusuma Jagadeesh and MLA Seethakka were present during the programme. Speaking on the occasion, Satyavathi said that the health sector in the State was witnessing a golden era under the leadership of Health Minister Harish Rao.

“This new hospital and dialysis centre will be very useful for the people living in the remote parts of the State,” she said, and assured that a fire station and market yard would also be set up in Eturnagaram soon. ITDA, PO Ankit, DRO Rama Devi, and others were present.