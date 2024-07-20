Telangana: Heavy rains disrupt normalcy in Bhupalpally, Mulugu

Eturunagaram, Kannaigudem,Wazeedu, Venkatapuram and Mangapet mandals received heavy rains, leading to disruption of normal life.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 July 2024, 01:05 PM

Bhupalpally/Mulugu: Due to incessant rain in the district since Thursday night, the water bodies and streams are overflowing in the agency areas in the two districts.

Eturunagaram, Kannaigudem,Wazeedu, Venkatapuram and Mangapet mandals received heavy rains, leading to disruption of normal life. Mahadevpur in Bhupalpally district received a record 207 mm of rainfall on Friday, which is the highest in the State for this year.

Also Read Telangana: Rains hit coal production in Singareni mines

Boggulavagu in Mulugu mandal is overflowing causing flood like situation in nearby villages. The famous Laknavaram pond in Gorvindraopet mandal is receiving heavy inflow due to heavy rain in the hilly areas.

In Koyaveerapuram of Wazeedu mandal, the movement of the villagers has come to a standstill due to the overflow of Chakirevagu and due to this, traffic was being diverted through Chikupalli.

The Jampannavagu in Tadwai mandal is also overflowing due to heavy inflow, causing problems to villagers of Elubaka and Padigapor. People of these villages are forced to travel through Pasra on Medaram-Tadwai route to reach their village. Officials have put up a warning board not to travel on this road as Jampannavagu is overflowing between Narlapur-Eluba villages.

The streams in Bangarupalli, Kantanapalli, Bustaigudem, Eturu and Sarvai villages in Kannaigudem mandal are overflowing forcing the villagers to stay indoor. The villagers of Kantanapally are finding it difficult to come out of their village as all roads are overflowing due to heavy inflow of rainwater.

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing warning that very heavy to extremely heavy rain was very likely to occur at isolated places in Mulugu and Bhupalapally districts, the Mulugu and Bhupalpally collectors have set up control room to receive rain related information.

About 135 rehabilitation centers have been set up in Wazeedu, Venkatapuram, Ethurunagaram, Mangapet and Kannaigudem mandals. Four boats have been made available along with the NDRF team.

Meanwhile, Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ashwini Tanaji Wakade advised people to contact toll free number 1800 425 1980, WhatsApp 79971 00300 and corporation number 97019 99645 in the case of emergence. In addition to it another control room has also been set up in the Collectorate for the convenience of the people of Warangal district. People have been asked to contact toll free number 1800 425 3434 and mobile number 91542 52936 for help..

Warangal Collector Satya Sharada Devi has asked officers to be available in the control room round the clock to take up relief work.