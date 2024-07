Sammakka-Sarakka shrine priest dies of illness

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 July 2024, 06:58 PM

Mulugu: One of the priests of the Medaram Sammakka-Sarakka shrine, Mallela Muttaiah passed away due to illness on Saturday morning. He was 50.

According to reports, he had been suffering from fever for a few days and died at home while undergoing treatment at Medaram village of Tadwai mandal of the district.

