Mulugu: Applications invited for loans from minority candidates

Applications can be submitted till January 9 as per the extended deadline, said Minority Welfare Officer N Jesran Kumar.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 PM, Thu - 5 January 23

Applications can be submitted till January 9 as per the extended deadline, said Minority Welfare Officer N Jesran Kumar.

Mulugu: Telangana State Minorities Finance Corporation has invited applications for sanction of 80 per cent or 70 per cent subsidised loans from eligible and interested minority candidates i.e Muslims, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists and Parsis. Candidates between 21 to 55 years of age are eligible to apply under this scheme. They have to submit the application with their Aadhaar card, white ration card / Food Security Card (FSC) and income verification document (below Rs 1.50 lakh in rural areas and below Rs 2 lakh in the urban areas).

Applications should be submitted online through the portal http://tsobmms.cgg.gov.in.

Also Read Two arrested for doing illegal explosive business in Warangal

Offline applications will not be accepted. Applications can be submitted till January 9 as per the extended deadline, said Minority Welfare Officer N Jesran Kumar. For more details, candidates can contact the Sankesh Bhawan in the room number F-6 in Mulugu.