Mulugu: Degree student leaves house due to ‘academic pressure’

06:55 PM, Sat - 18 February 23

Mulugu: Expressing her inability to continue with studies, a degree first year student of Mangapet mandal left home at Borenarsapur village in the district on February 15.

According to Mangapet Sub-inspector Taher Baba, Kalyani, the second daughter of one Jangam Krishna, was a degree first year student at a private college in Warangal. However, she was staying at home for the last four months due to poor performance in academics.

“Due to this, relatives and others reportedly made adverse comments on her. Depressed over these developments, she wrote a letter explaining her haplessness and left home at 9 am on February 15 to ‘end her life’,” the SI said, adding that she had asserted that she was leaving the house just because of her ‘incompetence’ in studies.

“As they failed to trace her, the parents approached us on Friday and lodged a complaint,” the SI said and appealed to the people to inform them if they find the girl by calling on 9440795241 or 738293503.