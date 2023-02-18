Car driver flees with gold ornaments worth Rs. 7 crore in Hyderabad

The suspect Srinivas, who works as driver with a gold merchant, started from Madhapur with the jewelry containing gold and diamonds, to be delivered to a customer at Mathura Nagar in SR Nagar.

By IANS Updated On - 11:13 AM, Sat - 18 February 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A car driver, allegedly fled with gold ornaments worth Rs. 7 crore at SR Nagar on Friday night.

Police said however, instead of delivering the order, he fled with the jewelry.

Based on the gold merchant’s complaint, the SR Nagar police have booked a case and started investigation.

Special teams were formed to mab the suspect.