Mulugu: Police combing team stuck in heavy rain in forest airlifted

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 July 2024, 04:32 PM

Mulugu: A police team, which got stuck in the rain on their return journey after a combing operation near the Elimedi forest area in the district, was airlifted on Monday.

According to reports, the team went into the forest for a special operation five days ago and while returning, they got stuck near the Penugolu Vagu, which was overflowing due to heavy inflow of rain water, two days ago. As the flood receded on Monday, the police team was airlifted on a helicopter to Wajeedu.

After landing in Wajeedu, the police team was immediately shifted to a hospital for a medical checkup as they were stuck in the forest for five days.