Nine held in Hyderabad for illegal rooster fight

Hyderabad: The Petbasheerabad police on Monday caught nine persons who were illegally organising a rooster fight and seized an amount of Rs 40,910 from them.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided an open place at Kompally and found the persons were organising cockfighting. The police seized 20 cocks and caught the nine persons.

A case is registered against them and action being initiated.

