Mulugu: Teenage boy commits suicide as mother declines to buy cellphone

Published Date - 04:35 PM, Wed - 1 June 22

Mulugu: In a tragic incident, a 16-year-old boy of Pragallapally village of Wazeedu mandal committed suicide by jumping into the Palemvagu project in Venkatapur. The deceased Payam Sailikith left the home on Monday afternoon, and did not return till night. Following this, his mother Susheela lodged a complaint with the Wazeedu police on the same day. Based on the complaint, police launched a search for him. Meanwhile, the body of Sailikith was found in the reservoir on Wednesday. It is suspected that the boy had ended life as his mother refused to purchase a cell phone for him. Likith appeared for the 10 th class exams. The body has been shifted to the Community Health Centre at Venkatapur for the postmortem. A pall gloom descended on the village with tragic news reaching the village.