Mulugu: ZPHS Abbapur student’s ‘Stadia Tube’ experiment selected for South India level science expo

The objective of the project is to measure vertical heights and horizontal distances using a ‘Stadia Tube’.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:00 PM, Thu - 12 January 23

Mulugu: An innovative mathematical experiment ‘Stadia Tube’, which was designed to measure vertical heights and horizontal distances using similar triangles, designed by Oruganti Sai Prasad, a student of Zilla Parishad High School, Abbapur, under the supervision of guide teacher Kandala Ramaiah was selected for the South India level science exhibition to be held in the last week of January in Kerala.

“Sai Prasad participated in the 50th State Level Mathematical Science- Environment and Inspire Awards Manak Exhibition – 2023 held in Nirmal district from January 9 to 11 and exhibited his ‘Stadia Tube’. The objective of the project is to measure vertical heights and Horizontal distances using a ‘Stadia Tube’,” Ramaiah said.

“As a part of the project, he took a long cylindrical hollow tube, and cut it in a way that the ratio of length to the diameter is a whole number. Then, he took a thick paper of circular shape whose diameter was equal to the diameter of the tube, and marked the centre of the circular paper and made a pinhole at the point. It needs to cover one end of the tube with this circular paper with a pinhole and to the other end (i.e. open end) of the tube and fix two small threads at the end of the imaginary diameter line. These are called ‘Stadia Hairs’. Now the Stadia tube is ready to use,” Ramaiah added.