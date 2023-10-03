Mumbai: NCB seizes Alprazolam, banned cough syrups; four held

By PTI Published Date - 06:36 PM, Tue - 3 October 23

Representational Image

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested four persons and seized 1.840 kg of Alprazolam and 9,696 bottles of banned cough syrups in separate operations, an official said on Tuesday.

The NCB’s Mumbai zonal unit seized 1.840 kg (15,000 tablets) of Alprazolam, which was to be shipped to the US from the city-based courier office on September 6, and arrested Lucknow-based financier Sameer S, the official said.

In another operation, the anti-drug agency intercepted a vehicle in Bhiwandi town of neighbouring Thane district and recovered 75 cartons containing 8,497 bottles of banned cough syrup on September 28, he said.

The team arrested Ravish NA, an employee of the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation and his carrier Akash G when they arrived at the transporter’s office to receive the consignment, the official said.

On Monday, the NCB recovered 1199 bottles of cough syrups from Dongri locality of south Mumbai and arrested one Riyaz B, he said.

The arrested accused were involved in cases of trafficking previously as well, the official said.