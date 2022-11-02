Mumbai Police react to comedian Atul Khatri’s witty tweet

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:42 PM, Wed - 2 November 22

Atul Khatri, a well-known comedian in the stand-up comedy circuit, had to bear the brunt of the Police on Wednesday for a tweet.

Hyderabad: Atul Khatri, a well-known comedian in the stand-up comedy circuit, had to bear the brunt of the Police on Wednesday for a tweet. Twitterati gave mixed reactions to the police’s reply to a funny comment he made.

Posting a picture of a yellow t-shirt that has the seat belt print on it, Khatri wrote, “Mumbaikars! Please wear seat belts from today or buy this t-shirt,” along with a laughing emoji.

While some found the tweet funny, others called out Khatri for being jovial about a serious issue that claimed lives. Belonging to the latter group were Mumbai Police.

Retweeting his comments, Mumbai Police’s official Twitter handle meted out a savage reply. “We shall keep them in stock for you, along with our challans. Your safety is never a joke!” they wrote.

Adding a word of caution for the comedian, they wrote, “PS: If this ever will be basis for a stand up routine, ensure the message of safety is sent out as well. #WearYourSeatbelts(sic),” to which he replied, “Hahaha. Noted sir.”

While some people were debating if the joke crossed the line, scores of others filled the quote tweets sections with the present problems of the city’s roads.

“Safety starts not only with Seatbelt, but also with good pothole free roads, hawkers free traffic, but this will not be taken into consideration for certain ‘business’ modules …… Yes! Our safety is never a joke (?)(sic),” wrote one user.

We shall keep them in stock for you, along with our challans.

Your safety is never a joke! PS: If this ever will be basis for a stand up routine, ensure the message of safety is sent out as well.#WearYourSeatbelts https://t.co/j2mSjUBPbr — मुंबई पोलीस – Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 2, 2022