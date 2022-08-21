‘#TadipaarKaunHai’ poster in Hyderabad, ahead of Amit Shah’s visit to Telangana

Hyderabad: Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Telangana on Sunday, a hoarding saying ‘TadipaarKaunHai’ was put up in Hyderabad. According to a video that surfaced online, the poster is put up near Panjagutta Metro Station.
For the unversed, the poster is in reference to the fake encounter case of gangster Sohrabuddin Sheikh, in which Shah’s involvement was alleged. He was arrested in 2010 in connection to the case and was charged with murder, extortion and kidnapping. Shah was also then barred by the Supreme Court from entering Gujarat from 2010 to 2012.
Check out what the Twitterati has to say about the hoarding:
This is next level , nobody trolled amit shah like this #TadipaarKaunHai
The one who was once not eligible to live in #Gujarat is now 'Home Minister' of 'India'
All credits to 'Indian Hitler' 🙏#TadipaarKaunHai
#TadipaarKaunHai TELANGANA fighting strong against BJP regime, other states must Adopt Telangana's Fighting spirit #Boycottbjp #BJPFailsIndia #ModiFailedIndia
Any guesses who this man is?
The Absconder, तड़ीपार, తడిపార్, தலைமறைவானவர்! #TadipaarKaunHai ?
Arey Amit!!!!
Hyderabad never disappoints welcoming you! #Tadipaarkaunhai#ByeByeModi
You will lie,
You will spread hatred,
You will divide.
Hence Public saying, "वापस जाओ".#TadipaarKaunHai
Meanwhile, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Saturday started its campaign for the Munugode assembly seat bypoll, just a day before Shah’s visit here. Chief Minister KCR also held a public rally in the constituency, during which he slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the central government.
Earlier, the posters of KCR with bulldozers put in the Munugode constituency with words ‘Unbreakable Telangana & KCR,’ surfaced online. Netizens said that the posters were sending a clear message to the BJP.
Shah will arrive at Begumpet Airport at 2 pm and will address a rally at around 5 pm in the Munugodu assembly constituency.