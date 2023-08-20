Mumbai: Woman jumps to death from 18th floor of high-rise

By PTI Published Date - 02:29 PM, Sun - 20 August 23

Mumbai: A 47-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the 18th floor of a high-rise building in the eastern suburb of Bhandup here on Sunday, police said.

The victim Reena Solanki was suffering from some ailments since the last three months and was mentally disturbed because of it, an official from Bhandup police station said. The incident took place at 22-storeyed Triveni Sangam housing society in the morning, when the woman stood on a chair and jumped out from the window of the 18th floor apartment, he said.

Solanki was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was declared brought dead, the official said.

Based on preliminary information, an accidental death report has been registered and further investigation is underway, he added.