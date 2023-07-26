Kothagudem: Youth kills sister for being active on social media

In Rajiv Nagar Tanda of CSP gram panchayat, Yellandu mandal, a tragic incident unfolded where a youth allegedly murdered his sister.

Kothagudem: A youth allegedly killed his sister for making videos and posting them on social media, at Rajiv Nagar Tanda of CSP gram panchayat in Yellandu mandal in the district.

Speaking to the media Yellandu CI, T Karunakar said that the victim, Ajmeera Sanghavi (21), who worked as an apprentice ANM at Mahabubabad Government Hospital, was active on social media like Youtube and Instagram. However, her brother Ajmeera Hari Lal did not like his sister posting her videos on social media and warned her not to post videos, but she failed to heed. The siblings had an argument over the matter on Monday and in a fit of rage, Hari Lal hit Sanghavi on the head with a pestle.

She was rushed to Mamata Hospital in Khammam with a serious head injury. As her condition worsened doctors suggested shifting her to MGM Hospital in Warangal. She died on the way to Warangal on Tuesday. The body was taken to Yellandu Government Hospital.

The police inspected the spot, registered a case and started investigation based on a complaint by the woman’s mother Ajmeera Devi. The accused Hari Lal was arrested and sent to remand, Karunakar said.