Munugode by-poll: 17 candidates file nominations on Wednesday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:04 PM, Wed - 12 October 22

Nalgonda: Seventeen candidates filed their nominations on Wednesday in the presence of the Returning Officer for the by-election to the Munugode assembly constituency.

Prajavani Party candidate Lingidi Venkateshwarlu, Telangana Sakala Janula Party candidate Nandipati Janaiah, Praka Ektha Party candidate Bandaru Nagaraju, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Andoju Sankara Chari and Telangana Jana Samithi candidate Palle Vinay Kumar were among those who filed nominations on the day. The remaining candidates were independent candidates.

Palle Vinay Kumar is the brother of Congress leader Palle Ravi, who is campaigning for the victory of Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi. The followers of BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy and Congress candidate Palvai Sravathi also submitted another set of nominations on their behalf on Wednesday.

With this, 34 candidates have filed their nominations so far.