Telangana: ‘ContractPe’ posters against Rajgopal Reddy surface in Munugode

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:00 PM, Tue - 11 October 22

Nalgonda: Posters with the tagline ‘ContractPe’ along with a picture of the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy are appearing on walls in Chandur town of Munugode assembly constituency.

With thousands of wall posters appearing in different parts of the town a day after Reddy filed his nominations for the November 3 bypoll, the same has become a topic of discussion for the people gathering tea stalls and main centres. The photo, which also says “Rs 18,000 crores worth contract was allocated to Rajgopal Reddy”, has typical digital transaction lingo as well, saying Transaction ID: BJP18THOUSANDCRORES and ‘New reward earned 500 Cr bonus’ printed along with the photo on the posters.

The posters began springing up since last night. The police said they had not received any complaint on the matter. Earlier, flex banners were also put up at Santhan Narayanpur in the assembly constituency against Rajgopal Reddy.

Similar posters had surfaced in Karnataka recently, accusing the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government of corruption. The posters, designed to look similar to the logo of digital payments app Paytm, came after the Congress launched a campaign against the BJP government in the State, after allegations of the BJP demanding a 40 per cent cut of commissions for contracts.