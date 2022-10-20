Munugode by-poll: ECI re-allocates road roller symbol despite TRS objections

The ruling TRS (BRS) had been requesting the ECI not to allot the "road roller" and other symbols which resemble its "car" symbol during the Munugode by-election, with the requests now appearing to have been in vain.

Hyderabad: Notwithstanding the repeated requests from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now Bharat Rashtra Samithi), the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday issued orders allotting the contentious “road roller” symbol to Yuga Thulasi Party candidate K Shiva Kumar.

After the submission of nominations concluded on October 17, the Returning Officer allotted the free symbols on October 18 to all the candidates who are contesting the bypolls. Yuga Thulasi Party candidate Shiva Kumar had been claiming that the road roller symbol was allotted to him by the EC through the lottery. The TRS (BRS) raised objections to allotment of the road roller symbol to an independent candidate, following which the Returning Officer allotted a “baby-walker” as the election symbol.

Objecting to it, Shiva Kumar approached the EC in Delhi and lodged a complaint to reconsider his case, following which the Deputy Election Commissioner flew down to Hyderabad for an inquiry into the incident.

Based on his report, the ECI has asked the Returning Officer of Munugode byelections to immediately re-allocate the road roller symbol to K Shiva Kumar. Further, it has sought an explanation in t