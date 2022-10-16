Munugode by-poll: Nominations of 83 candidates accepted

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:43 PM, Sun - 16 October 22

Nalgonda: Out of 130 candidates who filed their nominations for the Munugode assembly by-poll, nominations of 83 candidates were found valid while those of 47 were rejected.

The nominations of TRS candidate Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy, Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi, BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy and BSP candidate Andoju Shankara Chari were accepted.

In addition to these, nominations of 10 registered political parties were also found valid in the scrutiny. The nominations of Shiva Kumar Kolishetti of Yuga Thulasi party, Lingidi Venkateshwarlu of Prajavani party, Nandiparty Janaiah of Telangana Sakala Janula Party, Palle Vinay Kumar of Telangana Jana Samithi, Kambampati Satyanarayana of National Nava Kranthi Party, Maragoni Srishailam of Samajikaparirakshana party, Palvai Venu of Social Justice Party of India, Battula Dileep of Praja Ektha Party, J Prathap Simha Reddy Raidu of Telangana Jagir Party and Nook Yadishwar of Telangana Republic Party were among those found valid.

Nominations of 69 independent candidates were also accepted. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 17.