Munugode by-poll result will be big shock for BJP: Jagadish Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:09 PM, Sat - 15 October 22

Nalgonda: Stating that the victory of the TRS candidate in the Munugode by-election was inevitable, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Saturday exhorted the party members to strive to ensure a huge majority for K Prabhakar Reddy send a strong signal that the conspiracies of BJP would not work in Telangana.

Speaking at a meeting of leaders of TRS, CPI(M) and CPI at Munugode, Jagadish Reddy said victory in the by-elections was a cakewalk for the TRS candidate. But the leaders of TRS and Left parties should work with coordination to ensure a huge majority for him. He pointed out that they had joined hands to save the people of the country from the clutches of the BJP. The TRS had a hundred reasons to explain to the people why the TRS candidate should win, but the BJP did not have a single reason to seek votes, he said.

Stating that every vote was important for victory, he made it clear that the party cadre should not show any negligence in the campaign. The result of the Munugode by-election should be a big shock to the BJP, he said, adding that the downfall of the BJP would begin with the results of the Munugode by-poll.

The Minister later campaigned in Chittempadu in Nampally mandal.