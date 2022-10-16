Munugode by-poll: Vote for TRS for development, says Talasani

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:50 PM, Sun - 16 October 22

Nalgonda: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Sunday asked the people of Munugode to vote for the Telangana Rashtra Samithi in the by-election for development of their area.

Speaking while campaigning in different colonies of Nampally in the constituency, Srinivas Yadav said the people of Munugode would definitely support TRS in the by-election for the welfare schemes being implemented by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. He pointed out that the benefit of at least one welfare scheme was reaching every house in the State. Hence, there was an overwhelming response to the campaign of TRS candidate Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy, he said.

Reminding that the by-poll was necessitated due to the resignation of Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy from his MLA post to get a contract worth Rs 18,000 crore, the Minister said the people of Munugode had elected Rajgopal Reddy as MLA in 2018 with the belief that he would work for the development of their area. However, he neglected development after winning in the elections and was now trying to mislead the people saying he had resigned for the development of the constituency.