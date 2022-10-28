Munugode bypoll: ECI seeks Jagadish Reddy’s explanation

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:47 PM, Fri - 28 October 22

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has sought an explanation from Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy following a complaint by BJP leader Kapilavai Dileep Kumar that the Minister had violated the model code of conduct in vogue in Munugode.

The ECI has asked the Minister to respond to its notice by Saturday 3 pm, failing which a ‘decision would be taken without any further reference’ to him.

In his complaint, the BJP leader charged that the Energy Minister, during his speech in Munugode Assembly constituency, had stated to stop all welfare schemes, if people did not vote to the contesting candidate.

The ECI, which then sought a report from the Chief Electoral Officer, Telangana, and obtained a transcript of the Minister’s speech, in which he says that Modi had said no to the Rs.3,000 pension for physically challenged persons, and for schemes like the pensions, Rythu Bandhu and 24 hour free power supply to continue, they should vote for the TRS.

The ECI observed that prima facie that by making such statements, the Minister had violated the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and asked the Minister to explain his stand on the matter by Saturday.