Munugode Bypoll: First four rounds go to TRS as counting keeps steady pace

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:08 PM, Sun - 6 November 22

Hyderabad: As counting for the much awaited results of the Munugode by-poll progressed at a steady pace on Sunday, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy maintained a steady lead as well.

Starting with a lead in the postal ballot votes, when he bagged 228 out of the 686 votes, as against BJP’s Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy’s 224, Prabhakar Reddy has carried on the leads to the first four rounds. The lead after the first round was 1,292, while that in the second round was 451. The lead in the third round was 415, while after the fourth round, it was 714.

So far, 63,351 votes have been counted in the four rounds.

Here are the figures after the first four rounds:

Round 1

TRS – 6418

BJP – 5126

Congress – 2100

Round 2

TRS – 14199

BJP – 13748

Congress – 3637

Round 3

TRS – 21589

BJP – 21174

Congress – 5563

Round 4

TRS – 26443

BJP – 25729

Congress – 7380

Total counted: 63351

