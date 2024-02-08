Cabinet expansion after budget session, says Rajgopal Reddy

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 February 2024, 09:49 PM

Hyderabad: Congress MLA from Munugode Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy said there would be a Cabinet expansion after the budget session and claimed that the party high command had assured him of a cabinet berth.

“I am appealing to the party leadership to offer me the Home Ministry. Only then will the Bharat Rashtra Samithi be under control,” Rajgopal Reddy said while speaking to media persons on the Assembly premises here on Thursday.

On the possibilities of fielding his family members either from Nalgonda or Bhongir Lok Sabha constituencies, he said: “We are thinking not to field any of our family members. But if the party high command directs us, then we will consider,” Rajgopal Reddy said, adding that whoever was offered a ticket, all efforts would be made to ensure the party’s victory.