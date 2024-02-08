KTR, Komatireddy exchange witty banter

As KT Rama Rao and Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy crossed paths, there was a display of bonhomie and exchange of pleasantries

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 February 2024, 10:32 PM

Hyderabad: A witty banter between two leaders of the BRS and the Congress – KT Rama Rao and Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy – grabbed the attention of many in the lobbies of the State Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

As the two crossed paths, there was a display of bonhomie and exchange of pleasantries. As Rama Rao sought to know from Rajgopal Reddy when would he become a Minister, the latter responded in a lighter vein saying he “too” would have the family factor to tackle to become a minister.

When Rama Rao further asked Rajgopal Reddy whether his daughter, Keerthi or son Sankeerth would be joining the fray in the Lok Sabha polls, the latter quipped that this time, it would be the turn of his wife Lakshmi instead, and quickly pleaded with Rama Rao not to “drag” him into issues.