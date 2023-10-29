Pre-poll surveys indicative of BRS victory for third time: Lingaiah Yadav

Congress leadership which was banking mainly on the false promises it had made, would not be able to help the party in any way, said Badugula Lingaiah Yadav

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:51 PM, Sun - 29 October 23

Hyderabad: BRS leader and MP Badugula Lingaiah Yadav said the outcome of all the pre-poll surveys in the State was indicative of the BRS victory for the third time. Addressing a news conference here, he said the Congress leadership which was banking mainly on the false promises it had made, would not be able to help the party in any way. The Assembly polls this year would be its Waterloo.

He said the Congress leadership had lost its credibility as it preferred to get Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy back into its fold despite the fact that he spared no Congress leader while quitting the party to join the BJP. Rajgopal Reddy had gone to the extent of accusing TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy of having purchased the post of the PCC president.

Congress ticket aspirants who failed to get nominated this time were staging protests in Gandhi Bhavan. Unlike the BRS, which had projected only the party president as the Chief Ministerial candidate, the Congress had too many aspirants for the post of the Chief Minister.

The bus Yatra started by the Congress would not yield positive results because of the rumblings in the organisation that are getting louder and louder, he said.

