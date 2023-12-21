BRS asks Speaker for action against Rajgopal Reddy

As Rajgopal Reddy continued his tirade, the BRS members asked the Speaker whether they should walk out of the House. Amidst these war of words, former Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy intervened and appealed to the members from all the parties to save the dignity of the House.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:28 PM, Thu - 21 December 23

Hyderabad: Tempers ran high during the short discussion on Telangana State Power sector in the Assembly on Thursday with Speaker G Prasad Kumar instructing the members to maintain the dignity of House and refrain from making personal attacks.

Munugode MLA Komatireddy Venkat Reddy found fault with the BRS members for raising objections to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s address in the House last week. Stressing that Congress had come to power, Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy warned the BRS members saying “Kabardar (beware). You are in the opposition and will not be spared. I will not keep quiet..”

This triggered strong objection from the BRS members, who urged the Speaker to instruct Rajgopal Reddy to desist from making such remarks. As Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy continued to argue with Congress members, BRS working president KT Rama Rao went up to his seat and tried to control him.

“There are 51 MLAs, who have come to the House for the first time. We should set a benchmark and do not indulge in personal abuse. Members should not waste time of the House. During BRS rule, opposition members were given ample time to speak” Srinivas Reddy urged the Members.

The Speaker then instructed Kaushik Reddy to stop running commentary and not to interrupt when a Member was speaking in the House. The BRS members then urged the Speaker to give a ruling on Rajgopal Reddy’s remarks and asked whether such foul language was permitted in the House. They also wanted Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu to make his stand clear on such language.

In reply, the Speaker said records would be checked and the word would be expunged.