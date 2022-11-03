Munugode bypoll: Rajgopal Reddy deletes video of him voting after being exposed

Published Date - 04:42 PM, Thu - 3 November 22

Photo: ANI

Hyderabad: Did the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Munugode candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy cast a bogus vote, or did he tweet a staged video? And why did he delete it later?

As voting progresses in Munugode, these are the questions that are going around on social media, especially after Rajgopal Reddy tweeted from his official handle three videos of him reaching a polling station in Munugode and casting his vote.

The doubts arose after it was pointed out that the affidavit he submitted to the returning officer in Munugode says he is ‘enrolled in Nakrekal Assembly (95) at Serial No.l4l in part No.l60’.

#FakeNewsAlert Perhaps this is the biggest Fake News circulated in the Munugode Bypoll. BJP Candidate Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy doesn't have a vote in Munugode Constituency, yet he claims he has voted there!@ECISVEEP Pls clarify!@FactCheck_TS https://t.co/taz6dxDVxd — Konatham Dileep (@KonathamDileep) November 3, 2022

Many began asking how he could cast his vote in Munugode, especially with one of the videos he tweeted showing him going behind the polling booth, which has the cardboard partitions, and standing there as if casting his vote. And soon enough, the tweet, which said he had offered special puja at the Shivalayam Temple at Munugode and went to cast his vote, along with the videos were deleted.