Munugode: Police seize Rs 19 lakh from Congress leader

Nalgonda: The police on Tuesday detained one person and seized Rs.19 lakh from a vehicle on the outskirts of Gattuppal of Munugode assembly constituency during a vehicle check up on Wednesday.
According to the police, the Rs.19 lakh was found in a Maruti Brezza on its way to the poll-bound Munugode. Flags of the Congress party were also found in the car, which is said to be owned by Congress leader C Rama Krishna Reddy.
On Monday, the police had seized Rs.1 crore from a BJP leader in Munugode. With Tuesday’s seizure, the police have intensified checking at strategic points in the assembly constituency.