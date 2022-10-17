Munugode: Promises galore, Rajgopal Reddy assures Rs 1,000 cr from Centre

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:10 PM, Mon - 17 October 22

File Photo

Nalgonda: Continuing to reel out promise after promise ahead of the Munugode by-poll, BJP Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy on Monday claimed union Home Minister Amit Shah had assured him Rs.1,000 crore for the development of Munugode after the elections.

Addressing a gathering during his campaign at Lenkelapally in Marriguda mandal, Rajgopal Reddy claimed he had resigned from the MLA post because the TRS government had not responded to his requests for funds for development of Munugode.

Another promise that Rajgopal Reddy made on Monday was of loans worth Rs.2 lakh each from the Centre’s Mudra scheme to 50,000 women in Munugode after the elections. Reddy had already promised that he would get the Centre to hike Aasara pensions to Rs.3,000. after BJP coming to power in the state.

Former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy and others also participated in the campaign.