Aasara pension to benefit 10 lakh people: Koppula Eashwar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:28 PM, Mon - 19 September 22

Welfare minister Koppula Eashwar addressing the gathering while participating in pensions distribution programme held in Dharmaram on Monday.

Peddapalli: Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar opined that Aasara pensions would help the poor to lead a dignified life with safety. About 10 lakh people got the eligibility to get aasara pension as the state government has reduced the aged limit to 57 years.

Only aged and physically challenged people have been provided pensions across the country. However, Telangana government was also providing pension to single women, beedi workers, weavers and toddy tappers.

The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has also decided to give pensions to HIV, filarial and Kidney patients, the Minister informed while distributing pensions to beneficiaries at Dharmaram MPDO office on Monday.

To ensure the poor lead a dignified life, the Chief Minister was providing the pension amount of Rs 3,016 to PHC and Rs 2,016 to others. Informing that only Rs 600 pension was being provided in Gujarat, the native state of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that Telangana was the only state which was providing the highest number of pensions.

First ever in the country, the state government was implementing a number of welfare schemes and developmental programmes. Besides supplying adequate water to agricultural fields, crop loans, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima were being provided to protect the interests of farmers.

Kalyanalaxmi, Shadi Mubarak, KCR kit and other schemes have also been implemented.