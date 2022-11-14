Munugode will be developed as model assembly constituency: Koosukuntla

Published Date - 07:16 PM, Mon - 14 November 22

Photo: Twitter

Nalgonda: Munugode MLA Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy on Monday made it clear that his main focus would be developing Munugode as a model assembly constituency in the state, hence no need to react on the political dramas of BJP leader Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy. Prabhakar Reddy participated in a victory rally taken out from Choutuppal to Chandur via Sansthan Narayanpur and Marrigua.

Addressing the public gathering at Chandur, Prabhakar Reddy said that the BJP leaders were still trying to create clashes between the TRS activists and their party members in the assembly constituency. He asked the TRS members to maintain restraint and peace in villages. He said the focus should be on developing the assembly constituency as promised to the people of Munugode during by-elections. He reminded that Minister for Municipal Administration K Taraka Rama Rao promised to adopt Munugode assembly constituency, if the TRS won in the by-elections. He exuded confidence that Munugode assembly constituency would witness a sea change regarding development works and health care facilities in next one year.

Strongly reacting to the comments made by Rajagopal Reddy against the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and his family members, he warned that the TRS activists would teach a lesson to Rajagopal Reddy, if he failed to mend his way. He thanked the people of Munugode for electing him as MLA once again in the by-elections.