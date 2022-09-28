Musi floods memorial meet held in Hyderabad on Wednesday

Published Date - 08:59 PM, Wed - 28 September 22

Hyderabad: Commemorating 115 years for devastating floods in Musi River, a memorial meeting was held under the Great Tamarind Tree located in the park of Osmania General Hospital by the Forum for a Better Hyderabad here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Forum for a Better Hyderabad chairman, Veda Kumar Manikonda said the devastating Musi floods that occurred on September 28, 1908, remains as the great disaster in the history of Hyderabad.

During the floods, there was a loss of life and property and several people were washed away by the current of water. “Some people climbed on this Tamarind Tree and saved their lives,” he said.

The meet was organized in association with Deccan Heritage Academy, Centre for Deccan Studies, JBR Architecture College, SPA, JNAFAU and other civil society groups. For the last 15 years, the Forum has been every year organising a commemorative meeting under the Tamarind Tree, which saved 150 people.

Veda Kumar suggested the State government to have an integrated master plan for Hyderabad Metropolitan Area besides prepare drainage master plan to avoid inundation in the urban area. He appreciated the Municipal Administration and Urban Development department for taking up STPs in the city to clean Musi River.