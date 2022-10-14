Musi receives abundant inflows from Osman Sagar, Himayathsagar

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:39 PM, Fri - 14 October 22

Hyderabad: Heavy rains that have been lashing the city and suburbs for last several days have resulted in heavy inflows into the water bodies and also in river Musi that criss-cross the city.

Musi has been receiving abundant water inflows being released from the reservoirs of Osman Sagar and Himayathsagar. With the water overflowing in some places, the traffic police on Thursday night closed the 100 feet road at Jiyaguda as it got water logged.

On Friday, commuters had to wade through this road while the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) staff took up rain related works and clear it. The area around the temple located near the banks of Musi at Puranapul was also water-logged due to copious inflow from Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar.