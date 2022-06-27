Telangana: First time in history of Musi project, its gates lifted in June

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:53 PM, Mon - 27 June 22

Nalgonda: In its five decades history, Musi project has received water upto its full storage capacity in June prompting authorities to lift the gates. The repairing works for fixing new crest and regular gates have capped the water leakage from the project resulting in the situation.

The works of Musi project have taken up in 1953 and completed in 1964. The medium irrigation project was one of the projects in Telangana, which faced severe negligence by the successive governments in united Andhra Pradesh.

After formation of Telangana state, the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has sanctioned Rs 65 crore for modernisation of Musi projects. As a part of modernisation of the projects, 12 new crest gates were fixed in place of robust crest gates of the project with Rs 11.8 crore and eight regulatory gates were also replaced with new gates by spending Rs 18.78 crore. The earth dam of the project was also strengthened as a part of modernisation of the project.

About 30,000 acres of lands were getting irrigation facility through left and right canals of the projects. In all, 15,230 acres of land in Suryapet, Chivvemla, Penpahad of Suryapet district was getting irrigation facility through left flank canal of Musi project. Similarly, 14,770 acres of land in Kethepally, Vemulapally, Madugulaplly and Thipparthy(M) of Nalgonda were getting irrigation facility through right flan canal of the project.

After repairing works to the projects, ayacut farmers have been getting irrigation facility for two crops in the year.