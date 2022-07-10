Mutharam in Bhupalpally receives Telangana’s highest rainfall of 34.70 cm

12:20 PM, Sun - 10 July 22

Warangal: Mutharam mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district has received the state’s highest rainfall of 34.70 cm from 8.30 am on July 9 to 8 am on July 10. Kataram mandal in the district too recorded extremely heavy rainfall of 34.43 cm, while Mahadevpur mandal received 24.65 cm. Malahar Rao mandal in the district also received very heavy rainfall of 19.13 cm causing inundation of the low-lying areas including the highway between Bhupalpally and Kaleshwaram.

Road connectivity between several villages was snapped in Bhupalpally, Mulugu and Mahabubabad districts due to incessant rains that are lashing the erstwhile Warangal district for the last four days. Steams, rivulets and tanks are overflowing. Since the road was inundated by the Chintakani stream between Kataram-Medaram, transportation was cut off.

Kondampeta stream is also overflowing, snapping the road connectivity between Manthan—Kataram. Due to this, vehicles were stranded at the Koyyur village. Water entered the houses in low-lying areas at Bopparam, Chidinepally, Srinivas Colony, and Kambhampally of Malhar Rao mandal. Penka vaagu, Jampanna vagu and other streams in Mulugu district are also overflowing. Due to this, road connectivity between Tippapruam, Kothigumpu and Kalipala villages has also been cut off. Aakeru stream in Mahabubabad district is also overflowing. Two shepherds, who were stranded in the flood waters, were rescued by police.

