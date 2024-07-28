My govt will preserve Telangana’s culture, heritage: CM Revanth at Qutb Shahi Heritage Park inauguration

Revanth Reddy participated in the restoration completion ceremony of the heritage park, a project taken up jointly by the State government and the Aga Khan Trust for Culture.

Hyderabad: Stressing that Hyderabad was known for its ‘Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb’ and the coexistence of people with diversified cultures, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said Telangana was bestowed with thousands of years of history, culture and traditions.

From the Satavahanas, to the Qutb Shahis, every ruler had left their own unique cultural imprint, he said at the Qutb Shahi Heritage Park on the Qutb Shahi Tombs premises here on Sunday, where he participated in the restoration completion ceremony of the heritage park, a project taken up jointly by the State government and the Aga Khan Trust for Culture.

“Telangana is a hub of architectural marvels such as Charminar, Golconda Fort, Qutb Shahi Tombs, Thousand Pillar Temple, Ramappa Temple, Alampur Temple etc,” Revanth Reddy said, adding that the Heritage Park and the seven Tombs were testament of the Nizam dynasty’s architectural skill and cultural richness.

“My government will preserve the culture and heritage of Telangana and place them proudly on the world map,” he said, adding that Telangana was proud of having the Ramappa Temple that was recognised as UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister held a meeting with the representatives of Hare Rama and Hare Krishna Foundation and discussed the establishment of Semi-Residential school on pilot project in Kodangal.

A centralized kitchen would be established to provide breakfast and lunch to 28,000 school students in Kodangal constituency. Construction of the centralized kitchen has already started in Kodangal town. The kitchen will be maintained by Hare Rama-Hare Krishna Charitable Foundation with CSR Funds. The Chief Minister woukd start the pilot project in Kodangal soon after the construction of centralized kitchen was completed.

The Chief Minister also suggested that a study should be done to implement the project across the State.