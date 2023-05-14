Hyderabad: Sandeep Kumar Sultania inspects works at Qutb Shahi Tombs, Deccan Park

The Principal Secretary (Tourism) assessed the proposed Museum/ Interpretation Centre, which plans to showcase the Qutb Shahi dynasty's glory and the architectural and archaeological legacy of the Qutb Shahi Tombs and Golconda fortifications

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:15 AM, Sun - 14 May 23

The Principal Secretary (Tourism) assessed the proposed Museum/ Interpretation Centre, which plans to showcase the Qutb Shahi dynasty's glory and the architectural and archaeological legacy of the Qutb Shahi Tombs and Golconda fortifications

Hyderabad: Principal Secretary (Tourism) Sandeep Kumar Sultania inspected the ongoing works at the Qutb Shahi Tombs and Deccan Park on Saturday.

During the visit, he assessed the proposed Museum/ Interpretation Centre, which plans to showcase the Qutb Shahi dynasty’s glory and the architectural and archaeological legacy of the Qutb Shahi Tombs and Golconda fortifications.The ongoing landscape development of the Deccan Park, where the Aga Khan Trust for Culture is constructing pathways, planting trees, and creating lakes, was also inspected.

The UNESCO had in November 2022 recognised the conservation of six Baolis at the Qutb Shahi Tombs undertaken with the support of US Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation, with an Award of Distinction. The Principal Secretary today unveiled the UNESCO award plaque at the Badi Baoli.

Also Read Hyderabad marching forward to get World Heritage City status