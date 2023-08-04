Charminar Pedestrianisation Project to be completed by 2024, says KTR

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:40 PM, Fri - 4 August 23

Hyderabad: Stating that efforts would be intensified for securing the UNESCO World Heritage City tag for Hyderabad, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said on Friday that the Charminar Pedestrianisation Project (CPP) would be completed by the end of 2024 and announced that Rs.100 crore would be released for the project immediately through the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

Regretting the delay in completion of the CPP, the Minister said the project was supported by GHMC through the Quli Qutb Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA), apart from government funding. HMDA also supported restoration of heritage sites, he said during Question Hour in the Assembly here on Friday.

In the past, MA&UD had also released Rs.150 crore for taking up road widening works in seven constituencies in the Old City. Under CPP, the Outer Ring Road covering 5.4 km and Inner Ring Road of about 2.3 km have been completed and four slip roads were identified for development.

The State government has been focusing on restoration of heritage structures like MJ Market and others in the city, he said, assuring that World Heritage City status would be secured for Hyderabad as the World Heritage site was obtained for the Qutb Shahi Tombs.

“People and the members from Congress and BJP parties in the House are aware that BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao will become Chief Minister for the third time. We will complete the CPP by the end of 2024,” Rama Rao said.

Replying to AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, who reminded the plan for introducing a tram service from the Metro station to Charminar and from Shaikpet to the Qutb Shahi tombs, the Minister said a French company had approached the State government in the past.

“A preliminary assessment was also submitted about possibility of a tram. We will convene a meeting with Old City MLAs in a few days and discuss the project. We have also considered introducing a cable car. All these projects will be discussed,” Rama Rao said.