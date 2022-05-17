My kids’ praise for ‘SVP’ was overwhelming: Mahesh Babu

Published Date - 01:19 PM, Tue - 17 May 22

Hyderabad: ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’s success celebrations were held in Vizag earlier on Monday and it was a gala affair.

Mahesh Babu, who spoke to the audience at the event, expressed his family’s delight after seeing the film.

The lead cast and crew of ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ were in attendance. Mahesh Babu, speaking at the event, said that its success will stay with him forever.

“The blockbuster success of ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ has revitalised me. I’ll never forget how well ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ performed at the box office. The film will hold a special place in my heart.”

As he took the stage to speak, Mahesh danced to the special dance number from ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’, as a part of the celebrations.

Mahesh, who seems to be overwhelmed by the success, said, “A heartfelt thank you for your admiration. Immediately after watching the movie, my son Gautham gave me a handshake and hugged me.”

“My daughter Sitara was very happy that I did well in the movie. My dad wished that ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ movie will be a bigger hit than ‘Pokiri’ and ‘Dookudu’,” Mahesh conveyed.