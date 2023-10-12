MYK Strikers continue good run at Telangana Premier Golf League

Narahari Varma and Jagadishwar Raju put the MYK Strikers ahead with a 3 and 2 win over Vasu Merugu and Sudheer Reddy Bobbili

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Thu - 12 October 23

Narahari Varma and Jagadishwar Raju put the MYK Strikers ahead with a 3 and 2 win over Vasu Merugu and Sudheer Reddy Bobbili

Hyderabad: The MYK Strikers produced an eight point sweep to establish themselves as the dominant force of the second edition of the Sreenidhi University Telangana Premier Golf League on Wednesday.

Narahari Varma and Jagadishwar Raju put the MYK Strikers ahead with a 3 and 2 win over Vasu Merugu and Sudheer Reddy Bobbili. Ramesh Surana played with Sesha Reddy MV for another win. Ranadhir Reddy and Ram Mandava took their tally to six points. Narasimha Raju and Murali Yadama iced the cake for the Strikers by securing a fourth win collecting eight points in the process. The team also won eight points in the opening round on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Arya Warriors also produced a strong performance scoring seven points to move into second place on the table alongside Team Teeoff, Celebrity Stingers, and Atum Chargers. All four teams have eleven points each after two rounds. They trail the Strikers by five points, with the runaway leaders sitting atop the table at sixteen points.

The morning session featured three even contests with the Apollo Cancer Crusaders split points with the Lahari Lions in the opening game. The Celebrity Stingers and Villaggio Highlanders, third on the morning order also took four points each. The Oorjita Eagles and the Sreenidhian Thunderbolts also could not separate themselves, splitting the spoils from their four matches. The afternoon games were more decisive, except for the contest between KLR Kings and Deccan Nawabs, which ended on even terms.

Also Read Asian Games Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra appointed Laureus Ambassador