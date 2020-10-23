Nacharam burglary case: Special teams formed to nab suspects

The Rachakonda police have formed seven special teams to trace the suspect couple from Nepal who worked as domestic helps in the house of the businessman, Pradeep

Hyderabad: Three days after the burglary in a businessman’s house in Nacharam, the police are yet to crack the case.

Malkajgiri DCP Rakshitha K Murthy said the owners strongly suspected that the domestic helps were behind the crime and efforts were on to identify through whom they had managed the jobs. Their call data records too were being analysed.

“Their modus operandi is similar to those involved in the burglaries in Kushaiguda and Raidurgam. We are investigating if these gangs are linked,” the DCP said.

The burglary was carried out in the wee hours of Tuesday, after the suspects allegedly served food laced with sedatives to the family members. They decamped with Rs 10 lakh, 18 tolas of gold and 40 tolas of silver ornaments.

