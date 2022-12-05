Nadda to address public meeting in Karimnagar on Dec 16

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:17 PM, Mon - 5 December 22

Hyderabad: BJP national president JP Nadda is expected to address a public meeting on the concluding day of BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay’s ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ on December 16 in Karimnagar.

According to senior party leaders, Nadda has confirmed his participation in the public meeting. The party is planning to mobilise a huge crowd for the public meeting. Bandi Sanjay held a series of meetings with party district presidents of Adilabad, Nirmal, Karimnagar and Nizamabad during his padayatra and asked them to mobilise a large number of people from their respective districts.

The fifth phase of the padayatra is covering Mudhole, Nirmal, Khanapur, Korutla, Vemulawada, Jagtial and Choppadandi Assembly constituencies before culminating in Karimnagar Assembly constituency.