NAFSCOB chairman asks youth to become agricultural entrepreneurs

The NAFSCOB chairman said that there was good potential for the present generation youth to convert farming into entrepreneurship and reap riches.

By | Published: 8:22 pm

Karimnagar: Chairman of National Federation of State Cooperative Banks Limited (NAFSCOB), Konduru Ravinder Rao has called upon the rural youth to turn into entrepreneurs by taking up agriculture by adopting modern techniques including the mechanisation of farming.

“The rural youth including the farmers’ children are looking for jobs outside agriculture when there is a serious problem of unemployment in the countryside”, he said and urged upon them to take up agriculture and assured all financial assistance for the economic empowerment from the cooperative bank.

Ravinder Rao along with DCCB vice chairman P Ramesh, Large Sized Cooperative Society (LSCS) of V Saidapur chairman Kotha Tirupathi Reddy and others formally inaugurated the ATM facilities of the DCCB in the V Saidapur mandal headquarters on Saturday. This is the 31st ATM facilities of the cooperative bank in the integrated Karimnagar district.

Speaking on the occasion, the NAFSCOB chairman said that there was good potential for the present generation youth to convert farming into entrepreneurship and reap riches. Quoting the instances of IT professionals and others taking up farming and earning profits, he informed the rural youth to take up farming as there was abundant water available in the district through the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project (KLIP).

Reiterating the cooperative bank’s commitment to striving to increase rural economy, he assured the rural youth of providing financial assistance to take up farming by adopting modern technologies with fewer investments and earn more profits. Thanks to technological advancements, the farmers of the present times had many facilities such as weather forecast, genetic engineering, geo-tagging of agricultural land for crop management etc., he said that the farmers could find out which type of seeds would give maximum yield by tapping the right resources.

Reminding that the people living in urban areas were also taking up urban farming and terrace gardening due to lack of space, he said that it was the right time for the rural youth to convert traditional farming into a profitable one by adopting technologies and farm mechanisation. On being elected as NAFSCOB chairman, the local bodies’ representatives and cooperative sector leaders of the mandal had felicitated Ravinder Rao.

DCCB CEO N Satyanarayana Rao, Saidapur MPP S Prabhakar Reddy, ZP vice-chairman P Gopal Rao, Vennampalli PACS president Billa Venkat Reddy, KDCCB directors Singi Reddy Swamy Reddy, Sripathi Ravinder Goud, Porandla Krishna Prasad, Saidapur sarpanch Chanda Srinivas, Tahsildar Sadanandam and others were also present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .