NAFSCOB chairman urges farmers to take up cultivation of commercial crops

Karimnagar: National Federation of State Cooperative Banks limited (NAFSCOB) chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao has called upon the farming community to take up commercial crops to reap riches with abundant availability of irrigation sources through Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

Ravinder Rao was speaking after inaugurating the District Cooperative Central Bank’s (DCCB) 30th ATM facility in Kataram mandal headquarters in Jayashankar-Bhupalapalli district on Tuesday. The DCCB has 67 branches and Kataram branch is the oldest, having been set up in 1978 with over 22,000 customers.

Interacting with the customers, the NAFSCOB chairman, who is also Karimnagar DCCB chairman, said that the Kataram region of the erstwhile Karimnagar district was having several natural resources including irrigation sources through the river Godavari and the KLIP.

As of now there was abundant water for farm activities, the farmers should go in for commercial crops such as pulses, vegetables, etc., along with the traditional crops of the region such as paddy, chillies, etc., he stated.

Explaining about the successful functioning of Choppadandi Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society (PACS) with the farmers going in for commercial crops and emerging as the number one PACS in the country, he said that they were taking all measures for the strengthening of the PACS. They were upgrading the PACS to work on par with bank branches by extending all services for the benefit of farmers, he added.

With regard to the plea of extending more crop loans from the existing ceiling of Rs 1 lakh, Rao promised farmers to provide crop loans to the tune of Rs 3 lakh which includes no interest for Rs 1 lakh and ‘pavalavaddi’ (25 paise) interest for the remaining Rs 2 lakh. He also stressed the need for cultivating the local demand for the farm produce and marketing them by making value addition to the products for securing remunerative price.

DCCB CEO N Satyanarayana Rao, DCCB director and Manthani Mutharam PACS president Raji Reddy, PACS presidents Challa Narayana Reddy, Tirupathi Reddy, Shantha Kumar, Rama Rao, Bhaskar Rao and others were also present.

