Naga Chaitanya gears up to say ‘Thank You’ on July 8

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:43 PM, Sat - 14 May 22

Hyderabad: The much-awaited movie ‘Thank You’, starring Naga Chaitanya, Raashi Khanna and Malvika Nair has locked its release date. Produced under Sri Venkateswara Creations by Dil Raju and Shirish, the Vikram K Kumar directorial will be releasing worldwide in theatres on July 8.

S Thaman, who has been in top form for a while now, has scored the music for this film and the legendary lensman PC Sreeram is the cinematographer for ‘Thank You’. Navin Nooli is the editor while the story is by BVS Ravi. Naga Chaitanya and Vikram K Kumar are back together after the blockbuster hit ‘Manam’. The teaser and the songs will be out shortly.