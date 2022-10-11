Nagarjuna Sagar Project left canal suffers breach in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:27 PM, Tue - 11 October 22

NS main left canal suffered a major breach in Penuballi mandal in Khammam district on Monday night.

Khammam: The main left canal of the Nagarjuna Sagar Project suffered a major breach in Penuballi mandal in the district.

The breach occurred in the late hours of Monday between Tummalapalli and Bayyannagudem villages in the mandal. As many as 70 acres of paddy fields in the vicinity of the canal were inundated after the breach. The standing crop suffered minor damage.

Irrigation officials visited the spot on Tuesday and took stock of the situation. Release of water into the canal was stopped as a result of which the flood situation eased. According to officials, leaking of water from the bottom of the canal bank weakened the bank and led to the breach. It might take a week to repair the breached part of the canal as the width of the breach was around 30 feet, officials said.