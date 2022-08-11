Telangana: 26 gates of Nagarjuna Sagar Project lifted

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:52 PM, Thu - 11 August 22

Nalgonda: All the 26 crest gates of Nagarjuna Sagar Project were lifted on Thursday. It was second time lifting of all gates of NSP after formation of Telangana state.

A beautiful scenic picture was presented at the project with the lifting of all gates. NSP Chief Engineer Srikanth Rao has formally launched the lifting of the gates by pressing a switch in control board.

In 2009 and 2019, when the Krishna experienced an unprecedented floods, all the crest gates were lifted. After three years gap, 26 crest gates have lifted due to heavy inflow to the project.

The inflow to the project was recorded as 4,38,446 cusecs and combined discharge from all was gates was 3,36,672 cusecs. The water level in the project touched 588 feet as against full reservoir level of 590 feet. The current water storage in the project was recorded as 306.1 tmcs as against gross storage capacity of 312 tmcs.

Chief Engineer of the dam Srikanth told that Nagarjuna Sagar Project has been receiving steady inflow for last ten days. Saying there was forecast of heavy inflow to the project, he pointed out that two lakh cusecs of water was being discharging from each Thungabadra, Almatti and Narayanpur projects. We would balance the inflow and outflow by the evening of the day by monitoring the situation. He said that the people residing in the areas of downstream have been alerted.

15 gates of Pulichinthala project lifted

In view of 2.45 lakh inflow, 15 gates of Pulichithala project were lifted by the engineers to release water to Prakasham Barriage, which was the last storage facility on the Krishna, and after which, the river joins the Bay of Bengal. The total discharge of water through the lifted gates was 3,93,805 cusecs. The water level in the project was touched 167.89 feet as against full reservoir level of 175 feet. The current water storage in the project was recorded as 34.11 tmcs as against gross storage capacity of 45.77 tmcs.