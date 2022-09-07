Nagarjuna Sagar Project’s left canal breached; crop in over 1,000 acres submerged

Nalgonda: Left canal of Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) breached at 32.109 mile stone near Vempadu of Nidmanoor mandal in the district late on Wednesday, forcing authorities to stop release of water into the canal. Following the breach crops in more than 1,000 acres in Mupparam, Gantukagudem and Narsimhulagudem were submerged setting off panic among villagers who apprehend that there is a possibility of water entering the residential areas in villages too.

Superintendent Engineer of NSP Dharma Naik said that CC lining of the canal was damaged at the place of the breach and the supervisors did not notice it during regular checking before releasing the water. Canal was breached due gap created in the canal bank due to high pressure of water flow. Water release to the left canal was stopped within 10 minutes of the breach. There was less chances for the water reaching the residential areas. The water would flow through the agricultural fields and join “Nidmanoor vagu”.

He said that there would be no major loss of crops as they were also nursery and transplanting stage.

Exact loss would be ascertained in a day. He informed that the engineers of NSP and irrigation department rushed to the place and monitoring the situation. He said that repairing of the canal would be taken up immediately after complete stoppage of flow of water.